As part of the effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, sanitizer spry was conducted today on 5 April in Asmara in cooperation with the Ministry of Health branch in the Central region and the regional administration.

The spay was conducted at the heavily populated areas of Asmara including at Mercato, vegetables and fruits market, St. Mary Church as well as at Meda Eritrea.

According to Mr. Abraham Belay, head of Environmental Sanitation at the Ministry of Health branch in the Central region, the program will have significant contribution in the effort being exerted to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The youth that took part in the program on their part called on the public to strictly follow-up the directives periodically issued by the Ministry of Health for the sake of their safety and the safety of the public.

Eritreans Observing Strict Stay-at-Home Order

(Minister Yemena G. Meskel) – Nation-wide sensitization programs through all local media outlets (Radio, TV and mobile telephone) have been and continue to be ramped up to enhance comprehensive and profound public awareness on grave dangers of COVID-19.

Prevention and leveling the curve is predicated on awareness.

These are supplemented, on a daily basis, by new interactive panel discussions on a range of timely issues to cover all the dimensions of the pandemic

The awareness programs are crucial for ensuring full citizen’s compliance with all Guidelines issued by the High-Level Task Force on COVID-19. These include: ban on Flights; public transport vehicles; intercity buses; private cars as well as nation-wide “stay-at-home” orders.

(TesfaNews) – Today, the Eritrean COVID-19 cases remain at 29.

Ethiopian COVID-19 cases, however, jump to 43, with the confirmation of 5 more new cases over the last 24 hours. One of these new cases is Eritrean.

Ethiopia also announces the first death of TWO patients from COVID-19 today.

Our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones.

