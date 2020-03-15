U.S. Welcomes Eritrea on the Conclusion of IAEA Safeguards Agreements, Additional Protocols

BY TESFANEWS

Ambassador Jackie Wolcott, U.S. Representative to Vienna Office of the United States, welcomes the actions of Eritrea towards the conclusion of its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSAs) and of Additional Protocols in a statement she delivered on March 11, 2020 at the IAEA Board of Governors Meeting.

The Additional Protocol is a legal document designed for States that have any type of Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA.







The Protocol, therefore, provides the IAEA the authority to verify the peaceful use of all nuclear material in States with comprehensive safeguards agreements.

Back in September 2019, Eritrea and the IAEA signed the Country Program Framework (CPF) for the period of 2019–2023.

Below is the U.S. Statement on the Conclusion of Safeguards Agreements and of Additional Protocols, as delivered by Ambassador Jackie Wolcott under Agenda Item 6(a) at the IAEA Board of Governors Meeting in Vienna, Austria.

IAEA Board of Governors Meeting, Agenda Item 6(a): The Conclusion of Safeguards Agreements and of Additional Protocols

U.S. Statement as delivered by Ambassador Jackie Wolcott

Vienna, Austria, March 11, 2020

Madam Chair,

The United States welcomes the actions of Eritrea towards the conclusion of its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, modified Small Quantities Protocol and Additional Protocol and encourages Eritrea to bring these agreements into force expeditiously.

We urge states that have not fulfilled their obligation under the NPT to take steps to expedite the conclusion and entry into force of their comprehensive safeguards agreements without delay. We further call upon all states that have not yet done so to bring an Additional Protocol into force.







The combination of a Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and an Additional Protocol represents the de facto standard for achieving the safeguards objectives of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, to provide assurances that all nuclear material is under safeguards.

Where applicable, we also urge states to modify their Small Quantities Protocol or, if they have made the decision to construct a nuclear facility, to rescind their Small Quantities Protocol altogether.

Thank you Madam Chair.

Good news! #Eritrea is moving toward concluding its @iaeaorg Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol–the de facto standard for achieving the safeguards objectives of the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Welcome 🇪🇷! #NPT @Eritrea_UN @hawelti https://t.co/n3WcavDG5q — U.S. Mission to the UN (Vienna) (@usunvie) March 11, 2020

