BY UNDP ERITREA

The Government of the State of Eritrea in partnership with UNDP formulated the Climate Change Adaptation programe in water and Agriculture in Anseba Region.

The six million dollars project, supported by the Adaptation Fund and implemented by the Ministry of Land Water and Environment and Ministry of Agriculture has been operational since 2013 and completed in December 2018, in two sub zones – Habero and Hamelmalo, in the Anseba Region, Eritrea.







The main objective of the programme is to increase community resilience and adaptive capacity to climate change through an integrated water management and agricultural development approach by increasing water availability and erosion control through floodwater harvesting and irrigation technologies; enhancing climate-resilient agricultural and livestock production; improving climate risk information and climate monitoring used in order to raise awareness with the community and enhanced preparedness to climate change hazards.







