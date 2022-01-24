UN Regional Directors Visiting Eritrea

A delegation of UN Regional Directors on a five-day mission to Eritrea as the government and UN set to launch the new UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2022 – 2026)

BY UN ERITREA (PRESS RELEASE)

The high-level mission to Eritrea, led by the UN Development Coordination Office’s Regional Directors for Africa, includes five other Regional Directors representing the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, UN Economic Commission for Africa, UN Office on Drugs and Crime, UN Population Fund and the World Food Programme.

The Deputy Regional Directors from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and UN Office on Drugs and Crime are also among the participants.

Other Regional Directors sent their senior representatives as well.

During its five-day mission, the delegation will attend the official ceremony, organized by the Government of State of Eritrea and the UN on 25 January, to jointly launch the new UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, the most important tool, well-aligned with national priorities, capturing collective UN efforts to Eritrea’s sustainable development plans between 2022 and 2026.

The UN delegation will also engage with the ministers and senior officials of the Government of the State of Eritrea, development partners, and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

They are expected to visit Mendefera, Dubarwa, and Areza to understand firsthand development activities supported by the government, UN Country Team, and other partners in Eritrea.

Leading the delegation, Yacoub El Hillo, Regional Director for Africa of the UN Development Coordination Office, stressed the importance of the joined-up UN effort to engage and strengthen the partnership with the people and Government of the State of Eritrea to achieve the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, leaving no one behind.

