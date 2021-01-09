Sudan VP, President Isaias Held Talks in Asmara

The delegation exchanged views on borders, displaced persons, and refugees from Ethiopia’s Tigray region, as well as strategic issues of mutual concern. (SUNA)

As part and parcel of close bilateral consultations at highest levels, Sudanese senior delegation led by Vice President of the Sovereign Council, General Mohammed Hamdan Duglo ‘Hemetti’ has arrived in Asmara in mid-morning hours of today, 21 January.

In a meeting held at the State House, President Isaias and the Sudanese Vice President General Mohammed Hamdan Duglo, exchanged views on current developments in the Horn. The two sides agreed to further deepen the strategic and brotherly ties between the two countries in developmental, diplomatic, and security sectors.

Speaking to reporters, Acting Foreign Minister of Sudan Mr. Omar Gamaraldin said that the objective of the visit was to bolster the growing bilateral ties between the two countries and joint efforts for regional cooperation. He also said that the two sides agreed to hold a regular exchange of visits and consultations.







Upon arrival at the Asmara International Airport, the Sudanese senior delegation led by Vice President General Mohammed Hamdan Duglo was accorded a warm welcome by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab.

The Sudanese delegation returned home in the evening hours of today.

It is to be recalled that in a visit conducted on 5 and 6 January, Eritrea’s delegation composed of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab delivered a message from President Isaias Afwerki to Sudan’s President of the Sovereign Council, General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan.

The delegation also met Vice President of the Sovereign Council General Mohammed Hamdan Duglo and Prime Minister Abdella Hamdock.

