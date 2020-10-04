Somalia President Receives Warm Welcome in Eritrea

BY SHABAIT

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed, arrived in Asmara in mid-morning hours today for a 2-day working visit.

President Mohammed and his delegation were accorded a warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki on arrival at Asmara International Airport.

President Isaias Afwerki and President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed held extensive talks at the State House today focusing on bolstering the Eritrea-Somalia cooperation framework and consolidation of a strong, independent, and sovereign Somalia.

They agreed to upgrade the all-rounded 2018 Asmara Agreement.







The two leaders further agreed to re-double ongoing efforts for regional integration on the basis of the Tripartite Agreement signed subsequently between Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Somalia. The talks between the two sides will continue tomorrow.

President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed and his delegation also visited various development sites and projects.

– – –

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

– – –

President Farmajo arrived in Eritrean capital for two-day unannounced visit after attending on Saturday the signing ceremony of a peace agreement between the Sudanese government and rebel groups in the South Sudanese capital, Juba.

H.E President @M_Farmaajo arrives at the Presidential palace, Asmara, to a grand reception from his host H.E President Isaias Afwerki. H.E the President is on a two-day working visit where he will also engage in bilateral talks to strengthen the ties between our brotherly nations pic.twitter.com/cKB8mdFNER — Villa Somalia (@TheVillaSomalia) October 4, 2020

The two Heads of State will discuss progress of bilateral ties, measures of its further consolidation as well as regional developments & trends. President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed & his delegation will also visit various development sites and projects. pic.twitter.com/zqZ5VIdCxV — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) October 4, 2020

The two leaders further agreed to re-double ongoing efforts for regional integration on the basis of the Tri-Partite Agreement signed subsequently between Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia. The talks between the two sides will continue tomorrow. — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) October 4, 2020

Pre. Isaias Afwerki & Pre. Mohammed A. Mohammed held extensive talks at State House today focussing on bolstering the Eritrea-Somalia cooperation framework & consolidation of a strong, independent & sovereign Somalia. They agreed to upgrade the all-rounded 2018 Asmara Agreement pic.twitter.com/xs1tL2aE8v — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) October 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

