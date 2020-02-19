Saudi Crown Prince Receives President of Eritrea

Crown Prince met with Eritrean President and stressed the importance and role of the “Council of Arab and African Countries of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) today met in Riyadh with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and held extensive discussion focused on bilateral relations and cooperation and regional developments.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on one hand stressed the need to institutionalize cooperation among Red Sea, Gulf of Aden countries to better promote peace, security and to collectively benefit from the region’s huge human and natural resources and opportunities.

President Isaias, who concur with the Crown Prince on cooperation and Red Sea security, underlined as well that the profound economic and social transformation underway in the Kingdom is of immense significance to the entire region.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia as well.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz had on Monday received the Eritrean leader.

Before winding up his three-day official visits to the Kingdom, President Isaias met several Saudi business people that are interested investing in energy, fisheries, agriculture and mining sectors of Eritrea.

