Saudi Arabia and Eritrea Agree to Establish Joint Cooperation Committee

Existing diplomatic relations between Eritrea and Saudi Arabia are at an all-time high.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki met, on Tuesday evening, a Saudi delegation headed by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during his official visit to Eritrea.

The Eritrean Information Minister, Yamani Gebremeskal, said in a tweet that the Eritrean President had received the Saudi Foreign Minister and his accompanying delegation.

He pointed out that bin Farhan handed Afwerki a message from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.







He added that the two sides held extensive talks on bilateral relations and regional issues of common importance, and agreed to strengthen their relations and establish a committee to implement the common vision.

Last February, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held an official session of talks with President Isaias Afwerki in Riyadh.

The Saudi Press Agency said at the time that Mohammed bin Salman and Afwerki reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, areas of joint cooperation, developments in regional events, and efforts made towards them.

The Agency added that the Saudi crown prince stressed the importance and role of the Council of Arab and African States bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in developing and enhancing cooperation opportunities in various fields.

Upon arrival at the Asmara International Airport, Prince Faisal bin Farhan was accorded a warm welcome by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, Presidential Adviser Yemane Gebreab, as well as Mr. Saqir Suleymani Alqureshi, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Eritrea.

The delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud returned home in the late evening hours of today, 15 December.

