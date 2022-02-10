Russian Special Envoy Met with President Isaias

BY TESFANEWS *

President Isaias Afwerki on Monday (7) received Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and African countries, Mr. Mikhail Bogdanov, at the port city of Massawa.

Mr. Bogdanov, who is also Deputy Foreign Minister, delivered the message of President Putin to President Isaias and stated that the visit underscores readiness of the Russian Federation for all rounded cooperation with Eritrea.

In the meeting President Isaias underlined the vital contribution the Russian Federation can make, as an important partner, to the progress of the African peoples.

The talks demonstrated common stance both countries harbor on the bases of international law and against external interferences and illegitimate sanctions.

According to TASS, a Russian News Agency, the second Russia-Africa Summit will take place this year, and most probably via a videoconference.

Pre. Isaias Afwerki met in Massawa this afternoon Mr. Bogdanov, Special Representative of Pre. Putin for Middle East & Africa. The SR delivered message of Pre. Putin to Pre. Isaias & stated visit underscores readiness of Russian Federation for all-rounded cooperation with Eritrea pic.twitter.com/DkWuNNni8l — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) February 7, 2022

* Shabait and TASS contributed to the story

