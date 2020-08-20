RA International Secures Contract to Supply Accommodation Camps for Colluli Mine

The accommodation camp is designed to accommodate 600 during the production phase with the flexibility for 1,115 during the construction phase.

Danakali Limited (ASX:DNK) (LSE:DNK) (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) has appointed RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI) as the preferred contractor for the supply of accommodation, support services, and other infrastructure buildings for the Colluli SOP Project development in Eritrea.

The appointment by Colluli Mining Share Company (CMSC), which owns the project and is a 50:50 JV between Danakali and the Eritrean National Mining Corporation (ENAMCO), will see RA supply, deliver and install an accommodation camp, as well as a plant administration and service facilities for the sulphate of potash (SOP) mine site.







Significant Experience

Danakali CEO Niels Wage said: “They have significant experience in executing projects of the scale and quality required for the Colluli project.

“We are confident in RA International’s capabilities to deliver a high-quality product and service.”

RA will also provide comprehensive camp services incorporating catering, cleaning, laundry, pest and vector control, grounds keeping, and waste management.

The plant administration and services facilities will incorporate administration offices, medical clinics, warehouses, and workshops.







Details of camp

Colluli’s accommodation camp has been designed to accommodate 600 people during the production phase, with the flexibility to accommodate 1,115 during the construction phase.

The 600-person camp capacity is exclusive of camp services personnel, which will have an additional camp, provided by RA, located within the overall camp boundary.

RA International’s CEO Soraya Narfeldt added: “We are delighted to have been chosen as the preferred contractor to work with Danakali and its partners on this project which we see as globally significant.

"The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has indicated Colluli has the potential to significantly boost the Eritrean economy and have a substantial positive impact on the Sustainable Development Agenda of Eritrea."







RA International

RA is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM board and specializes in building, operating, and maintaining facilities in remote and challenging conditions across Africa providing complex humanitarian, governmental, mining, and other commercial development and services.

The company offers its services through three channels – construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain – and services three main client groups: humanitarian and aid agencies, governments and commercial customers, predominantly in the oil & gas and mining sectors.

