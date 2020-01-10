President of Somalia on Working Visit in Eritrea

BY SHABAIT

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of the Federal Republic of Somalia arrived in mid morning hours of today, 10 January for two-day working visit in Eritrea.

Upon arrival at the Asmara International Airport, President Mohamed and his delegation were accorded warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki.

President Isaias Afwerki and President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed in their first meeting at State House held extensive discussion on the progress of bilateral ties as well as regional issues of vital interest to both countries.







The two leaders noted that the multi-faceted Eritrea-Somalia bilateral ties have progressed at a remarkable pace in the past year and half since the signing of the Bilateral Agreement of Friendship and Cooperation in Asmara in July 2018.

The two Presidents similarly expressed satisfaction at progress made so far in the implementation of the Tripartite Agreement signed between Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia; and agreed to step up their collective efforts for consolidation of the tripartite cooperation and regional integration.







As regards the situation in Somalia, both leaders noted positive achievements registered so far and underlined on the importance of exerting more efforts to bolster key institutions, especially in the security and defense sectors, rehabilitation of the economy and infrastructure. They also agreed both countries to pool resources to that end.

President Isaias Afwerki and President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed urged all friends and partners of Somalia to extend substantive support to it so as to bolster the institutions and national capabilities of the country on the basis of the priorities set by Somalis themselves.

Joint Communiqué

on the Visit of the President of Somalia

H. E. Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed

to Eritrea

At the official invitation of H. E. President Isaias Afwerki, H. E. Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed, President of Somalia, visited Eritrea from 10-11 January, 2020.

During the visit, the two leaders held frank and extensive talks on bilateral relations and regional matters of common interest.

The two Presidents noted with satisfaction the robust growth in bilateral cooperation since the signing of their Joint Declaration on Friendship and Comprehensive Cooperation on July 29, 2018 in Asmara.

The two Heads of State also appreciated the progress in the cooperation between Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia based on their Tripartite Agreement of September 2018.







The two leaders stressed that, despite lingering challenges and difficulties, the regional climate remains conducive for effective and durable cooperation in the Horn of Africa.

Presidents Isaias and Mohammed rededicated themselves to strengthening their efforts to advance the Tripartite Agreement as well as overall regional cooperation.

On the situation in Somalia, the two leaders lauded the considerable progress that has been made, while, at the same time, affirming that the full reconstitution of Somalia has yet to be achieved.

This requires, first and foremost, the establishment of effective and strong national institutions, including defense and security institutions, as well as the resuscitation of the nation’s economy and social infrastructure.

Accordingly, they agreed to redouble their joint efforts to consolidate Somali national sovereignty, peace and security and to boost socio-economic development.

The two leaders called on all friends and partners of Somalia and the region to support Somalia’s determination to set its own priorities and to strengthen its national institutions and capabilities.

President Mohammed Abdullahi thanked his host President Isaias for his hospitality and for Eritrea’s unwavering solidarity with Somalia.

Issued in Asmara, Eritrea, on 11 January 2020.

