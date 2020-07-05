President Isaias on Working Visit to Egypt

BY TESFANEWS

President Isaias Afwerki departed to Cairo this morning for a three-day working visit.

During his stay in Egypt, President Isaias will discuss with President Abdel Fatah Al Sisi and other Egyptian officials on bilateral and regional issues of interest to the two countries.

On arrival at Cairo International Airport, President Isaias was accorded a warm welcome by senior Egyptian officials.

The Presidential delegation includes Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab.

In the last few weeks, President Isaias made a number of consultations with leaders of Ethiopia, and Sudan on issues of boosting peace and cooperation in the region.

President Isaias conducted similar visits to Sudan last week.

