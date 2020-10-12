President Isaias on a 3-Day Working Visit to Ethiopia

President Isaias Afwerki arrived in Ethiopia for a three-day working visit upon the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

BY SHABAIT

On the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, President Isaias Afwerki departed to Ethiopia this morning for a three-day working visit.

President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation were accorded a warm welcome by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Foreign Minister Andargachew Gedu, and State Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Redwan Hussein, upon arrival at Jimma Abajifar Airport earlier in the day.

The Presidential delegation includes Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab.







Accompanied by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, President Isaias and his delegation today visited Jimma University, the Hachalu Civic Center within the compound, coffee plantations, and investments in Oromia Region as well as Gibe-III and IV hydropower plants in the Southern Region.

The two Heads of State will hold extensive consultations on further enhancement of bilateral ties as well as the consolidation of regional cooperation.

As it will be recalled, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had paid a similar working visit to Eritrea last August.

President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation were accorded warm welcome by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on arrival at Jimma Abajifar Airport earlier in the day pic.twitter.com/UkOclkMRHk — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) October 12, 2020

Accompanied by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, President Isaias & his delegation today visited Jimma University, the Hachalu Civic Center within the compound, coffee plantations & investments in Oromia Region as well as Power Plants in Gilgel Gibe Dam (3 & 4) in the Southern Region pic.twitter.com/Wo75Pb2JbQ — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) October 12, 2020

PM @AbiyAhmedAli received President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation at Jimma airport as they arrive in Ethiopia for a three day working visit.#PMOEthiopia pic.twitter.com/PlByN9WxrB — Office of the Prime Minister – Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) October 12, 2020

I welcome my brother President Isaias Afwerki to Ethiopia for a three day working visit set to further enhance our bilateral ties. Together we visited Goma Woreda in Jimma where hybrid coffee seedlings are being produced in cluster farming approach and showing great productivity. pic.twitter.com/LgmBkwOQMy — Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) October 12, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

