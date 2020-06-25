President Isaias Arrives in Khartoum

BY TESFANEWS

On the invitation of Sudan’s President of Sovereign Council, LT-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, President Isaias Afwerki is paying a three-day working visit to Khartoum.

Upon arrival at Khartoum International airport, the President and his delegation were received by Gen. Abdel Fatah al Burhan and a number of senior government officials.

The Eritrean presidential delegation includes Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Gebreab.









According to the Information Ministry, the current visit to the country is expected to focus on the enhancement of bilateral ties as well as the consolidation of ongoing endeavor for regional cooperation and integration.

President Isaias will meet the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, as well as Prime Minister Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk during the course of the visit.

Three-way talks between Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia over operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and filling its reservoir has reached its most perilous point after the parties failed to reach an agreement and Ethiopia says it will start filling the reservoir this year.

Egypt fears the Dam will allow Ethiopia to control the flow and wants the reservoir filled only after an agreement is reached.

A stable flow of the Nile waters is a matter of survival for Egypt as it relies on the river for 90% of its water.

Ethiopia also sees the dam as a matter of national sovereignty.

The Nile political crisis left Sudan between a rock and a hard place.







In their first meeting in Khartoum today, President Isaias Afwerki & President Abdel Fatah al Burhan reviewed progress in bilateral relations & regional cooperation since the changes in Sudan & the region. pic.twitter.com/MMREGjdCKH — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) June 25, 2020

The two leaders agreed to bolster joint efforts to advance the ambitious plans of the two countries for bilateral relationship as well as regional integration. President Isaias Afwerki & his delegation were received at the airport in Khartoum by President Alburhan pic.twitter.com/xEIzFgyYGh — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) June 25, 2020

البرهان و افورقي يبحثان مسيرة العلاقات بين البلدين وجهود إرساء السلام بالإقليم#سونا #السودان pic.twitter.com/aLQLcKG6FQ — SUDAN News Agency (SUNA) 🇸🇩 (@SUNA_AGENCY) June 25, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

