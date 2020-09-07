President Isaias, Gen. Al-Burhan Met in Asmara

Al-Burhan discussed with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki today in Asmara on security and border issues, besides developments of the Renaissance Dam.- (SUNA)

The President of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, arrived in Asmara in mid-morning hours today for a one-day working visit.

President al-Burhan and his delegation were accorded a warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki on arrival at Asmara International Airport.

The two leaders discussed the progress of bilateral ties which have and continue to be strengthened in these times as well as other issues of mutual importance to both countries.







In the meeting between the two leaders, Eritrea and Sudan have agreed on concrete measures that will be taken to implement comprehensive bilateral agreements reached in the economic, trade, security, and military sectors as well as mechanisms and timelines for their commencement.

The two leaders further agreed to intensify their ongoing joint efforts to bolster regional peace. Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan and his delegation visited agricultural development projects in the environs of Mislam and Logo dams and departed to home in the late afternoon hours.







