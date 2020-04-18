President Isaias Addresses Nation on COVID-19

BY SHABAIT

In his message that was broadcast through Eri-TV/Radio Dimtsi Hafash to the Eritrean people inside the country and abroad today, April 18, President Isaias Afwerki stressed that it is incumbent on all of us to emerge triumphant in these trying times by marshaling the requisite awareness and working hard.

President Isaias noted that the global threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic is analogous to a sudden war, without any parallel in our contemporary times, that has been declared without any warning or prediction by all standards.

President Isaias further stated that in spite of the grave danger that COVID-19 poses, we have to ensure that it does not overwhelm or paralyze us and derail the development programs we have embarked on with redoubled efforts and in tandem with the fight against this pandemic.







Opines:

Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki reminds us all to be focused at this critical juncture and not allow this unprecedented threat to distract us. Our national projects to ensure food security, water security, energy security, etc to continue in parallel with the prevention and containment of COVID-19.

This pandemic will not weaken our resolve to continue with our development programs, rather, it behooves us to work harder.

The battle to beat COVID-19 and minimize its economic and social effects requires working harder today and throughout 2020.

(Courtesy of Ambassador Sophia Tesfamariam @stesfamariam)







ብኤረ-ቲቪን ሬድዮ ድምጺ ሓፋሽን፥ ኣብ ውሽጢ ሃገርን ወጻእን ንዘለዉ ኤርትራውያን ሎሚ ኣብ ዘሕለፎ መልእኽቲ፥ ፕረዚደንት ኢሳይያስ ኣፈወርቂ፡ "ዘሎናዮ ፈታኒ እዋን፡ ብልዑል ንቕሓትን ሓያል ስራሕን መኪትና ክንሰግሮ ግድነታዊ ሓላፍነት ምዃኑ" ገሊጹ pic.twitter.com/A3tyvG8HBI — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) April 18, 2020

"ሕማም ኮሮና ቫይራስ፡ ኣብ ዘመናዊ ታሪኽ ዓለም፡ ብኹሉ መለክዒታት ዘይተገመተ – ሃንደበታዊ ኲናት እዩ። ብዛዕባ መበቈሉን ኣመጻጽእኡን ኰነ ናበይ ኪምዕብል ከምዝኽእል ንፈልጦን ክንግምቶ ንኽእልን ስለዘየለ፡ ብዘይካ "ምርጋጥ" ምሕያል፡ ሕርያ የለን" pic.twitter.com/8k7Isq99gh — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) April 18, 2020

"ማዕረ መኸተ ንኲናት ኮሮና፡ መኸተ ልምዓትና ኣሐዪልና ክንሰርሕ ኢና። ለበዳ ኮሮና ኣተኲሮና ኪዘርግ፡ ከሰንፈናን ኪመልከናን ስለዘይብሉ፡ ተታሓሒዝናዮ ዝጸናሕና ልምዓታዊ መደባት ብዓጸፋ ከነሕይሎም ክንሰርሕ ኢና" — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) April 18, 2020

ኣብ መወዳእታ፡ ፕረዚደንት ኢሳይያስ፡ ኤርትራውያን ኣብ ወጻኢ፡ ከም ወትሩ፡ ንዘመስከርዎ ሱታፌ ኣመስጊኑ። ንመላእ ህዝቢ ኤርትራ ኣብ ውሽጥን ወጻእን ከኣ "ርሑስ ፋሲካ፡ ብሩኽ ሮሞዳን – ምስ ጥሉል ክራማት" ተመንዩ። pic.twitter.com/QdxzSSfsh4 — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) April 18, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

