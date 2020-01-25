Orotta College of Medicine and Health Science Commences Post-Graduate Program

The number of health professionals in Eritrea is increasing double fold

BY SHABAIT

The College of Medicine and Health Science reported that it has finalized preparation to commence post graduate studies. The report was made at a lunching ceremony conducted today, 25 January, at the Asmara Palace Hotel in the presence of Ms. Amina Nurhussen, Minister of Health, Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab and experts from the Buffet Foundation.







Indicating that in the past years, the College of Medicine and Health Science has been exerting effort to start post graduation studies, Dr. Haile Mihtsun, Executive Director of the National Higher Education and Research Institute, called on all academic staff of the college to take the opportunity as a stepping stone to create an academic atmosphere to make the college a center of excellence in the provision of quality medical care, training and research in the long term.







Dr. Yemane Seyoum, Dean of the College, on his part gave briefing on the background of the College and said that ample preparation has been put in place to start Pediatrics and Child Health and Obstetrics and Gynecology post graduate studies.

Commending for the support they were extended, Prof. Senayit Feseha from Ethiopia and Director of Buffet Foundation, said that the post graduate studies will have significant contribution in the development of health service provision in the country.







Orotta College of Medicine & Health Sciences today hosted, in Asmara Palace, inaugural ceremony for re-launching of Post-Graduate Speciality Training Programme in Clinical Medicine (Residency Programme) limited at this phase to Pediatrics & Child Health; & Obstetrics & Gynecology pic.twitter.com/qG9u9PDlXS — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) January 25, 2020

The Orotta School of Medicine & Dentistry has conferred MD degrees to 56 graduates in its 8th Commencement in Asmara today. 43 of the Graduates are GPs (graduates in general medicine) while the remaining 13 have successfully completed the MD programme in Dentistry. pic.twitter.com/SfI2qzugrF — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) January 12, 2019

