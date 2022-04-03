News

Nazret Weldu Smashed 3 Records at Daegu Marathon

She also holds the 400m record at 54.99 (Khartoum 2007)

Eritrea’s Olympian Athlete Nazret Weldu wins the 12th Edition of Daegue Marathon in South Korea with a new National record , Course Record and Personal Record of 2:21:55

BY JOHN VASELYNE | ATHLETICS NEWS

Eritrea’s Nazret Weldu smashed three records at the 12th edition of the Daegu Marathon that was held early Sunday (3) in Daegu, South Korea. The 32 year-old who came to this race with a personal best of 2:28.07 that she got last year at the Milano marathon destroyed three records in one race.

Nazret Weldu broke the Eritrean National record, the race Course Record of 2:23.28 that had been set three years ago by Margaret Agai from Kenya and she also thrashed her Personal best setting a new course record of 2:21.56.

Nazret Weldu was followed by Pamela Rotich from Kenya who was the fastest athlete on paper also ran under the old course record as well as destroying her personal best to crossing the finish in a new life time best of 2:22.56.

Kenya’s Judith Jerubet finished a distant third as she closed the podium three finishes in a time of 2:26.17.

LEADING RESULTS: 42KM WOMEN

1) Nazret Weldu (ERI) 2:21.56 (NR, CR, PB)
2) Pamela Rotich (KEN) 2:22.43
3) Judith Jerubet (KEN) 2:26.17