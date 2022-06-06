Natnael Tesfatsion Wins Queen Stage of Adriatica Ionica

A splendid success for Natnael Tesfazion at the 2022 Adriatica Ionica Race

BY TESFANEWS

After having shown himself several times at the Giro d’Italia but without being able to reap the fruits of his work, the Eritrean rider raced yesterday splendidly to win stage two of the Adriatica Ionica race.

Natnael Tesfatsion won a sprint from the riders who emerged at the front atop the Cima Grappa. He beat Filippo Zana and Vadim Pronskiy towards the line.

Natnael Tesfatsion crossed the 174.6 km long finish line in 4 hours, 12 minutes, and 15 seconds.

It was the first European victory and the second of the season for his team (Drone Hopper – Androni Giocattoli) after he won the overall classification at the Tour du Rwanda, an important confirmation of growth for a rider born in 1999 still to be discovered.

So far, Natnael stands second for the yellow jersey, fourth for the general classification, first for the king of the mountains, and second for the hopeful young rider.

