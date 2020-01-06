King Salman Hosts Red Sea, Gulf of Aden States for Council Charter Signing

King Salman hosts a meeting of Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Eritrea, Yemen, Sudan , Djibouti, and Somalia for signing the founding Charter of the new alliance.

BY TESFANEWS *

Saudi Arabia today hosted a meeting for the signing of the Charter of the Council of Arab and African Coastal States of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This included the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Jordan, Eritrea, Yemen, Sudan , Djibouti , and Somalia.

Eritrea’s delegation convened at this Ministerial meeting was composed of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab; and PFDJ Head of Economic Affairs Hagos Gebre Hiwet.

The kingdom had announced in December 2018 the formation of a group of countries overlooking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.







The signing of the Charter was meant to tackle issues on the responsibility of Red Sea states to prevent the intervention of any foreign country in the affairs of this sensitive area. It also aims to achieve joint interests at the Red Sea basin.

Foreign Minister Osman Saleh reiterated Eritrea’s position that these littoral States should shoulder primary responsibility for the security and development of the Red Sea. He further stressed that the objective must be to build an effective regional organisation with requisite competence and capability.

King Salman commended signing the Charter of the Council of Arab and African Coastal States of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.







Egypt, Sudan, Djibouti, Somalia, Jordan, Yemen and Eritrea are now officially members of the new alliance.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah said in tweets that the charter will be endorsed by the leaders of the council members in a summit to be held in Saudi Arabia.

The audience was attended by Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Minister of State, Cabinet’s Member and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban; Minister of State and Cabinet’s Member Dr. Issam bin Saad bin Saeed; and Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan.

#Riyadh | @KingSalman congratulated the establishment of the Council of the Arab and African countries of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden and the signing of the Charter of the Council pic.twitter.com/NFkjbBJlSj — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) January 6, 2020

The Ministers attending the Riyadh meeting have signed the "Charter for the Establishment of the Council of Arab and African Littoral States of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden". The document will be presented to the Heads of State of the eight littoral States. pic.twitter.com/ggctvo6sKg — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) January 6, 2020

* Xinhua and Ajel have contributed to this story.

