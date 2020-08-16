Joint graduation ceremonies of 33rd round of National Service and 11th round of technical school was held in Sawa. The 1078 students – 463 of them female – graduated in electronics, computer maintenance, auto mechanics, hydraulics fields etc.

BY SHABAIT

The graduation of the 33rd round of the national service and 11th round of Vocational Training Center was held today, 15 August in Sawa in the presence of President Isaias Afwerki, Ministers, senior Government and Army Commanders as well as invited guests and community of Sawa.

In his keynote address, President Isaias Afwerki commended the excellence of the graduates in this exceptional time eclipsed by the global threat of COVID-19 pandemic.







President Isaias further underlined the primary priority objective of the Government of Eritrea in these trying times remained to upgrade and bolster its all-rounded capacity and effectiveness of the requisite level so as to fully contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as all other communicable diseases.

President Isaias further noted that the lesson gained, the expertise nurtured and the equipment procured still remain inadequate in relation to the magnitude of the threat of the vicious global pandemic.

Ms. Amina Nurhusein, Minister of Health, on her part gave elaboration on the strategy of the Government of Eritrea to contain the spread of the coronavirus.







Col. Debesai Ghide, Commander of the National Service Training Center, also delivered a comprehensive report on the activities conducted in the educational and military training process.

The event featured artistic performance and military parade by the graduates of the members of the 33rd round of the national service.

