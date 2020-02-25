Construction of 134 km Habela-Cheatat Strategic Road Progressing Well

First phase construction of the 134 km long strategic road connecting Zoba Maekel to Gash Barka direct is progressing well and on schedule.

The first phase of construction of the Habela-Cheatat strategic road is progressing well and on schedule. The report was made by Eng. Samson Tesfay, Coordinator of the project.

Indicating that the construction effort makes it difficult for the major part of the construction includes rolling mountainous topography; Eng. Samson said within three months of the launching of the construction 8% of work has been accomplished.







Eng. Samson went on to say that the modern machinery deployed in the construction are contributing significantly in the implementation of the project and expressed expectation that the 134 km new road will be accomplished within two years according to plan.

Eng. Samson also said that the construction of the new road has created employment opportunity to residents of the more than seven villages in the area and with the progress of the project, residents of more villages will become beneficiaries.







The first phase of building another new 134 Km, two-lane Adi Guadad-Akordet strategic asphalt highway was launched on 11 November 2019 at a ceremony held in Habela and will be built by the Chinese construction Company SFECO.

