Agreement Signed to Strengthen Eritrea National Statistics Project

Strengthening Eritrea’s National Statistics and Macroeconomic Statistics Systems (SENSS)

BY TESFANEWS*

The European Union Delegation to Eritrea and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed yesterday (29) a 5.75 million Euro Contribution Agreement for implementing the four-year project to Strengthening the National Statistics and Macroeconomic Statistics Systems (SENSS) of Eritrea.









The project (co-funded by the European Commission, 4.75 Million EUR, and UNDP, 1 Million EUR) aims at strengthening the economic governance capacity of the Government of the State of Eritrea by:

1) Improving the availability and access to timely, reliable, comprehensive, and quality statistics for planning sound economic sectoral policies and development goals; and

2) Strengthening the cohesion of the Eritrean National Statistics System, both at the central and local level, and the institutional and coordination capacities of the National Statistics Office.

The project will be implemented by UNDP in a strong partnership with the Eritrean Ministry of National Development and the National Statistics Office.

James Wakiaga, UNDP Resident Representative in Eritrea said, “We are very grateful to the Government and European Union for the confidence they have in UNDP to support the implementation of the statistics project.”

* The above story obtained from UNP Eritrea and European Union in Eritrea social media pages

