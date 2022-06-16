EU-Eritrea Consultations Held in Asmara

Working towards re-engagement between the EU and Eritrea

BY EU DELEGATION (ERITREA)

David Korpela, the Chief of Staff of EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa (EUSR), Annette Weber, visited Asmara last week to conduct consultations on predominantly regional matters with Eritrean government leaders, civil society representatives as well as several internationals present in the country.

The prospects of an escalating conflict with TPLF along Eritrea’s border, the unfolding dynamics in the larger region and their effects on the long-term stability of the entire Horn of Africa were discussed, together with current trends in the EU-Eritrea relationship, which no doubt has seen better days.

Relaunching a substantive dialogue on a variety of regional issues, sharing analyses, plans and aspirations help build better understanding, take on board legitimate security concerns and thus promote more durable solutions.

The EU maintains its unwavering support for the full implementation of international agreements, including those regarding borders and state sovereignty, whether they are Eritrea’s or Ukraine’s. Actions against them are inadmissible.

Working towards re-engagement between the EU and Eritrea, also in the development cooperation field, in the interest of the population, has no sensible alternative.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

