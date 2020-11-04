Ethiopian PM Declares War After TPLF Attacked Army in Restive Tigray

BY TESFANEWS

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed authorised the National Defense Forces to start a military response against the renegade Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a governing party in the Tigray region, after the group launched a surprise attack over the Northern Command from multiple fronts.

“TPLF opened attacks on the military camps of the Defense Force. The purpose was to loot military assets of the Northern command,” Prime Minister Abiy said in a post on Facebook.

The Northern Command has been stationed in Tigray region for over twenty years to safeguard the people of Tigray from enemy attacks, and are still there on the same mission.

"The last point of the red line is crossed," PM Abiy said in a his message.







Under the command of a Command Post, the national Defense forces has now ordered to carry out their mission and save the sovereignty of the country.

The PM said the use of force has become the last alternative. He called on the Ethiopian people to follow the situation calmly, monitor possible localized flare ups, and stand with the national army.

“The government tried to avoid war, but war can’t not be avoided by one side,” PM Abiy concludes.

Details of the alleged attack in Tigray were not immediately available as telephone and internet connections appeared to be disconnected in Tigray.

Earlier this week, president of Tigray regional state, Debretsion Gebremichal, announced mobilization of militias and special forces for the imminent war with the Federal forces. The war, he said, would be "people's war," and that "Tigray would win the fight as was the case before."







Ethiopian government officials this week accused the TPLF of supporting a militia group, the OLF-Shane, that it accuses of a massacre that killed at least 32 people.

On Tuesday, members of the nation’s House of Representatives called for the designation of the TPLF and the OLF-Shane as terrorist groups.

