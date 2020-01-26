Ethiopia, Somalia Leaders in Eritrea for Tripartite Summit

The three Heads of States are due to hold talks on a “wide range of issues”.

BY TESFANEWS

The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, has arrived in Asmara in the evening hours today to participate at the Heads of States summit with the leaders of Eritrea and Somalia.

Upon arrival at the Asmara Airport, Prime Minister Abiy was accorded warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki, Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, and Presidential Adviser Yemane Gebreab.

Defence Minister Lemma Megersa has accompanied Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Asmara.







President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed of Somalia is expected to arrive tomorrow (27) for the tripartite summit.

Relations between Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Somalia have continued to grow since the anti-Eritrea TPLF-led regime in Ethiopia was overthrown and replaced by PM Abiy Ahmed in March 2018.

Eritrean government spokesperson and Minister of Information, Mr. Yemane G. Meskel disclosed that PM Abiy Ahmed and President Isaias “will discuss further enhancement of bilateral ties and joint partnership schemes during the current visit.”

“They will further be joined by Somali President Mohamed A. Mohamed tomorrow for a Tripartite Summit,” adds Mr. Yemane on his twitter page.

The tripartite agreement that was signed on September 2018 between these three countries was aimed at promoting regional peace and security.







The agreement also guarantees a comprehensive cooperation to build close political, economic, social and security ties between these three countries.

During their first tripartite meeting in Asmara, Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed Abiy, Eritrean president Isaias Afwerki, and Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed agreed to consolidate their mutual solidarity.

They also pledge to respect each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and particularly, political independence of Somalia.







I will be meeting with my brothers, the leaders of Eritrea and Somalia. President Isaias Afwerki, President Mohammed Abdullahi and I will discuss on a wide range of issues. As always, I am certain our dear and welcoming city of Asmara will make our stay delightful. pic.twitter.com/R6cALsuGxc — Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) January 26, 2020

PM @AbiyAhmedAli arrived in Asmara, Eritrea earlier this evening and was received by President Isaias Afwerki. During the stay, Prime Minister Abiy is will hold trilateral talks with President Isais Afwerki and President Mohammed Abdullahi of Somalia.#PMOEthiopia pic.twitter.com/Ie9ywVEGxL — Office of the Prime Minister – Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) January 26, 2020

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed arrived in Asmara in the late afternoon hours today. The Prime Minister and his delegation, which include Defence Minister Lemma Megersa, were accorded warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki on arrival at Asmara International Airport pic.twitter.com/xnIJOurSUz — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) January 26, 2020

The two leaders will discuss further enhancement of bilateral ties and joint partnership schemes during the current visit of the Prime Minister. They will further be joined by Somali President Mohamed A. Mohamed tomorrow for a Tripartite Summit. pic.twitter.com/qxM20I6DF2 — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) January 26, 2020

