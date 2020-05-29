BY ENA

Ethiopia has reported 100 Coronavirus cases in a single day since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In its daily update on new infections, the Ministry of Health announced that 100 new Coronavirus cases were identified out of the 4,950 individuals tested during the past 24 hours.

With these new cases, Ethiopia’s total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 831.

Out of the newly infected persons, 99 are Ethiopian nationals and 1 Burundian. Aged 3 to 70 years, 53 are male and 47 female.







Some 94 of them are inhabitants of Addis Ababa, with 34 known contacts with confirmed cases and 60 no known contacts with confirmed cases and no travel history.

The remaining 5 infected persons are from Tigray, Somali and Oromia regions.

Meanwhile, 10 patients have fully recovered from the virus, making the total recoveries 191.

According to the report, a 70-year-old Ethiopian hospitalized for other chronic medical problems and randomly tested for COVID-19 proved positive. However, she passed away before the result was confirmed.

With this additional death today, the total number of deaths due to Coranavirus in Ethiopia has reached 7.







