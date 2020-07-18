Ethiopia’s Premier on Working Visit to Eritrea

BY TEFANEWS*

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, arrived in Asmara in mid-morning hours today for a working visit to the country. President Isaias Afwerki accorded a warm welcome to the Prime Minister and his delegation on arrival at Asmara International Airport.

The two leaders soon after held extensive discussion focusing on bilateral relations and regional developments.

In their discussion, President Isaias Afwerki and Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed reviewed the progress achieved and obstacles encountered in the past two years in the implementation of the historic Declaration of Peace and Friendship agreement signed between the two countries in July 2018.







The two sides agreed to further bolster the prevailing, all-rounded, cooperation between the two countries. They also agreed to work together to enhance regional cooperation in the Horn of Africa firmly aware that this is pivotal for nurturing robust ties anchored on mutual complementarity.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his delegation accompanied by President Isaias Afwerki in the afternoon hours visited various agricultural projects and infrastructural developments in the Southern region.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by State Minister Ambassador Redwan Hussein and Speaker of Parliament Mr. Tagesse Chaffo.

(* MOI contributed to this story.)







Share this: Twitter

Facebook

