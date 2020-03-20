Ethiopia Confirms 9th Coronavirus Patient

BY CGTN AFRICA

Ethiopia has confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus, pushing the total number of those infected to nine. Ethiopian health minister Lia Tadesse in a statement said one of the cases is of an 85-year-old Ethiopian who entered the country on March 2.







The other two cases are of a 44-year-old Japanese national who had been in contact with a previous case with the third case being that of a 39-year-old Austrian who entered the country on March 15.

Dr. Liya Tadesse indicated that while two of the new patients were in stable condition, the 85 year old Ethiopian “has a severe form of illness and under close medical care.”

Ethiopian officials have so far taken 342 samples for COVID-19 testing.

“We are aggressively working on the contact tracing of the confirmed cases and continue to follow the contacts closely,” she said.

While Ethiopia is yet to close of its borders, officials have urged those travelling from countries with COVID-19 reported cases, to self-quarantine for 14 days upon entry.

Ethiopia #COVID19 Status update የኢትዮጵያ የኮሮና ቫይረስ ሁኔታ መግለጫ pic.twitter.com/326zjpc0OZ — Lia Tadesse (@lia_tadesse) March 19, 2020

Eritrea is one of the few countries in Africa without a case of Corona Virus but with Ethiopia index case is there a need to panic or do the authorities have it all under control?#CoronaVirusUpdates #CoronaOutbreak #Eritrea #Africa pic.twitter.com/jvuTxu8KGe — Read Seacoast (@ReadSeacoast) March 15, 2020

Ethiopia doing what we should be doing. Coronavirus survives on metal for up to 5 days, and survives airborne for up to 90 minutes. This type of cleaning help stop the virus spreading. pic.twitter.com/1ND723dJvl — Tory Fibs (@ToryFibs) March 18, 2020

Here are an audio video versions of corona virus prevention in Amharic https://t.co/hTeatvWsbp Afaan Oromo https://t.co/FmqNJ37lOq Tigrigna https://t.co/FmqNJ37lOq Please download & share them with people who cant read and person with visual impairment. #Ethiopia — Martha T. (@Marthinolly) March 14, 2020

Thread: My consistently inconsistent Ethiopia 🇪🇹 — #COVID19 edition The recent series of events in the country have shown how consistently in consistent the Ethiopian #COVID19 response has been. I’ll share a few highlights. Buckle up! 1/ — Maji Hailemariam, PhD (@MajiHailemariam) March 20, 2020

