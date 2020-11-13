Arrest Warrant Issued for TPLF Members
BY FBC
An arrest warrant has been issued for members of the TPLF Junta for committing treason, according to the Federal Police Commission. In a statement issued yesterday, the Commission said TPLF Junta has committed treason by attacking the North Command of the National Defence Forces located in Tigray regional state.
They are also accused of attempting to forcefully dismantle the constitution and constitutional order by arming, training and funding the OLF-Shene group and other anti-peace elements.
The TPLF-sponsored ethnic-based conflicts in various parts of the country have claimed the lives of several innocent civilians, injured many others and caused damages to property, the statement indicated.
They are also accused of committing human rights abuses and corruption. The arrest warrant is issued for the following TPLF members.
- Dr Debretsion Gebremichael
- Getachew Reda
- Fetlework Gebregziabher
- Asmelash Weldesilassie
- Dr Abrham Tekeste
- Keria Ibrahim
- Redai Aleform
- Amanuel Assefa
- Dr Atinkut Mezgebu
- Kiros Hagos
- Yalem Tsega
- Sebele Kahssay
- Getachew Assefa
- Daniel Assefa
- Isaias Tadesse
- Dr Aklilu Hailemichael
- Alem Gebrewahid
- Teklay Gebremedhin
- Dr Eyasu Berhe
- Dr Redai Berhe
- Dr Kidanemariam Berhe
- Nega Assefa
- Shishai Meressa
- Dr Gebrehiwot Gebregziabher
- Atsebha Aregawi
- Dr Engineer Solomon Kidane
- Hadush Zenebe
- Berhe Gebreyesus
- Yitbarek Amha
- Dr Gebremeskel Kahsay
- Dr Fiseha H/Tsion
- Resk Alemayehu
- Dr Addisalem Balema
- Zenebech Fiseha
- Freweyni Gebregziabher
- Seyoum Mesfin
- Abay Tsehaye
- Eyasu Tesfay
- Lemelem Hadigo
- Prof. Kindeya Gebrehiwot
- Habtu Kiros
- Beyene Mikru
- Kassaye Gebrehiwot
- Rufael Shifera
- Lia Kassa
- Tewelde Gebretsadik
- Mulu Gebregziabher
- Kiros Gue’sh
- Dr Amanuel Haile
- Desalegn Tefera
- Engineer Araya Berhane
- Almaz Gebretsadik
- Solomon Me’asho
- Tekiu Me’asho
- Genet Arefe
- Berkti Gebremedhin
- Dr Hagos Gedefay
- Zeray Asgedom
- Assefa Belay
- Shewangizaw Gezahegn
- Atsbeha Gidey
- Sebehat Nega
- Sekoture Getachew
- Berihun Tekleberhan
