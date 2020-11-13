Arrest Warrant Issued for TPLF Members

November 13, 2020
The Federal Police Commission issued an arrest warrant for 64 TPLF members

The Federal Police Commission has issued an arrest warrant for 64 TPLF members for committing treason, attempting to dismantle the constitution and constitutional order.

BY FBC

An arrest warrant has been issued for members of the TPLF Junta for committing treason, according to the Federal Police Commission.  In a statement issued yesterday, the Commission said TPLF Junta has committed treason by attacking the North Command of the National Defence Forces located in Tigray regional state.

They are also accused of attempting to forcefully dismantle the constitution and constitutional order by arming, training and funding the OLF-Shene group and other anti-peace elements.



The TPLF-sponsored ethnic-based conflicts in various parts of the country have claimed the lives of several innocent civilians, injured many others and caused damages to property, the statement indicated.

They are also accused of committing human rights abuses and corruption. The arrest warrant is issued for the following TPLF members.

  1. Dr Debretsion Gebremichael
  2. Getachew Reda
  3. Fetlework Gebregziabher
  4. Asmelash Weldesilassie
  5. Dr Abrham Tekeste
  6. Keria Ibrahim
  7. Redai Aleform
  8. Amanuel Assefa
  9. Dr Atinkut Mezgebu
  10. Kiros Hagos
  11. Yalem Tsega
  12. Sebele Kahssay
  13. Getachew Assefa
  14. Daniel Assefa
  15. Isaias Tadesse
  16. Dr Aklilu Hailemichael
  17. Alem Gebrewahid
  18. Teklay Gebremedhin
  19. Dr Eyasu Berhe
  20. Dr Redai Berhe
  21. Dr Kidanemariam Berhe
  22. Nega Assefa
  23. Shishai Meressa
  24. Dr Gebrehiwot Gebregziabher
  25. Atsebha Aregawi
  26. Dr Engineer Solomon Kidane
  27. Hadush Zenebe
  28. Berhe Gebreyesus
  29. Yitbarek Amha
  30. Dr Gebremeskel Kahsay
  31. Dr Fiseha H/Tsion
  32. Resk Alemayehu
  33. Dr Addisalem Balema
  34. Zenebech Fiseha
  35. Freweyni Gebregziabher
  36. Seyoum Mesfin
  37. Abay Tsehaye
  38. Eyasu Tesfay
  39. Lemelem Hadigo
  40. Prof. Kindeya Gebrehiwot
  41. Habtu Kiros
  42. Beyene Mikru
  43. Kassaye Gebrehiwot
  44. Rufael Shifera
  45. Lia Kassa
  46. Tewelde Gebretsadik
  47. Mulu Gebregziabher
  48. Kiros Gue’sh
  49. Dr Amanuel Haile
  50. Desalegn Tefera
  51. Engineer Araya Berhane
  52. Almaz Gebretsadik
  53. Solomon Me’asho
  54. Tekiu Me’asho
  55. Genet Arefe
  56. Berkti Gebremedhin
  57. Dr Hagos Gedefay
  58. Zeray Asgedom
  59. Assefa Belay
  60. Shewangizaw Gezahegn
  61. Atsbeha Gidey
  62. Sebehat Nega
  63. Sekoture Getachew
  64. Berihun Tekleberhan

Related

Eritrea's Premier News and Views Website

mobile desktop