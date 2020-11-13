Arrest Warrant Issued for TPLF Members

BY FBC

An arrest warrant has been issued for members of the TPLF Junta for committing treason, according to the Federal Police Commission. In a statement issued yesterday, the Commission said TPLF Junta has committed treason by attacking the North Command of the National Defence Forces located in Tigray regional state.

They are also accused of attempting to forcefully dismantle the constitution and constitutional order by arming, training and funding the OLF-Shene group and other anti-peace elements.







The TPLF-sponsored ethnic-based conflicts in various parts of the country have claimed the lives of several innocent civilians, injured many others and caused damages to property, the statement indicated.

They are also accused of committing human rights abuses and corruption. The arrest warrant is issued for the following TPLF members.

Dr Debretsion Gebremichael Getachew Reda Fetlework Gebregziabher Asmelash Weldesilassie Dr Abrham Tekeste Keria Ibrahim Redai Aleform Amanuel Assefa Dr Atinkut Mezgebu Kiros Hagos Yalem Tsega Sebele Kahssay Getachew Assefa Daniel Assefa Isaias Tadesse Dr Aklilu Hailemichael Alem Gebrewahid Teklay Gebremedhin Dr Eyasu Berhe Dr Redai Berhe Dr Kidanemariam Berhe Nega Assefa Shishai Meressa Dr Gebrehiwot Gebregziabher Atsebha Aregawi Dr Engineer Solomon Kidane Hadush Zenebe Berhe Gebreyesus Yitbarek Amha Dr Gebremeskel Kahsay Dr Fiseha H/Tsion Resk Alemayehu Dr Addisalem Balema Zenebech Fiseha Freweyni Gebregziabher Seyoum Mesfin Abay Tsehaye Eyasu Tesfay Lemelem Hadigo Prof. Kindeya Gebrehiwot Habtu Kiros Beyene Mikru Kassaye Gebrehiwot Rufael Shifera Lia Kassa Tewelde Gebretsadik Mulu Gebregziabher Kiros Gue’sh Dr Amanuel Haile Desalegn Tefera Engineer Araya Berhane Almaz Gebretsadik Solomon Me’asho Tekiu Me’asho Genet Arefe Berkti Gebremedhin Dr Hagos Gedefay Zeray Asgedom Assefa Belay Shewangizaw Gezahegn Atsbeha Gidey Sebehat Nega Sekoture Getachew Berihun Tekleberhan

