Ethiopian Ambassador to Eritrea Promoted to a State Minister

It is not even a month since Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki received the credential of Ethiopian Ambassador to Eritrea. But it is not confirmed that Ambassador Redwan Hussien might not stay long in the position.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia announced on Friday that Redwan is appointed as State Minister of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, and his appointment is effective as of December 27, 2019 -which is actually the same day that the Eritrean president concluded his latest visit to Ethiopia.







Dr. Markos Tekle, now former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, is apparently removed unceremoniously.

It is rumored that he was terminated from his position with a letter from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. And that his removal has something to do with the interview he had with DW Amharic regarding Chinese Delegation which disallowed to travel to Mekele, Tigray, to meet with the regional leaders regarding what officials in the region called “bilateral relations and investment.”

During an interview with DW Amharic, Markos confirmed that the Chinese delegation was prohibited from traveling to Tigray and that it happened without the knowledge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.







Why Ambassador Redwan was selected to replace him is unclear either. In the past, he served as Minister for Communications Affairs, and also as Ethiopian Ambassador to Ireland.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia did not disclose at this writing if another diplomat is taking over the position in Asmara anytime soon.

