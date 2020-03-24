BY NCEA

In response to the wide range of public calls to support the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 illness, the National Council of Eritrean Americans (NCEA) today launched a fundraising project under the theme #EritreaFightsCovid19.









The Eritrea COVID-19 Response Fund is, therefore, a historic opportunity for everyone, everywhere to help support the Eritrean Ministry of Health to engage in lifesaving works, including but not limited to prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What will the contributed funds be used for?

Contributed funds will be used to support the Eritrean Ministry of Health response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Eritrea. This will include the purchase of supplies such as personal protective equipment, testing equipment and material, and treatments as they become available.

Why does Eritrea have an urgent need?

The Eritrean Ministry of Health is responsible for the treatment of infected patients in Eritrea. A substantial portion of treatment expenses are paid through user fees, however, the scale of the COVID-19 infection will overcome the capacity of the users and the Ministry of Health.

How COVID-19 begin spreading in Eritrea?

COVID-19 was first detected in Eritrea on arrival at Asmara International Airport on March 21st, 2020. The patient was exhibiting symptoms at the airport and put under quarantine. To prevent the spread of the infection, other passengers on the same flight are also under quarantine.







What can I do to help?

Contribute to the COVID-19 response fund to help Eritrea’s Ministry of Health treat and prevent the spread of the pandemic in Eritrea.

Share the website www.eritreafightscovid19.org/ to encourage others to contribute to the response fund.

If you are a medical or healthcare professional and you are interested in helping in Eritrea with the COVID-19 response, please sign up here.

