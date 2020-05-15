Eritrea Won Battle Against COVID-19 with 100 Percent Recoveries, Zero Deaths

BY TESFANEWS

The Eritrean Health Ministry today officially announced that the country has discharged the last remaining patient from the hospital to become, ‘currently’, a COVID-19 free African state, with 100 percent recoveries and zero deaths.

There were 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

The coronavirus has been trending down in Eritrea since it last recorded a new case 28 days ago.









Eritrea’s tremendous achievement was the outcome of rigorous efforts undertaken by the government that includes the tracing and quarantining of more than 3,000 nationals who returned home in the past two months through air, land, and sea travel.

The achievements also reflect the effectiveness of the medical and other crucial measures that have been pursued by the government.

>> ALSO READ : Leveraging on Social Capital to Flatten COVID-19 Curve in Eritrea

The Ministry’s statement, however, urges citizens to “continue to fully adhere to, and diligently implement the Ministry’s Guideline in force until ongoing tasks of a detailed and comprehensive assessment to gauge the spread of the pandemic in the entire country with full certainty is accomplished.”

The threat of the pandemic in the region has not been eradicated yet as neighboring Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Sudan are still reporting new cases of COVID-19 each day.

Eritrea sealed its air and road entries tight to effectively halt any kind of crossing to and from these countries.

>> ALSO Read : Eritrea’s Stay-at-Home Order Extended

With 39 recoveries out of 39 confirmed cases, Eritrea now joins the other two African countries with 100% recoveries – Mauritania and Mauritius.

It also joins countries with no recorded deaths such as Madagascar, Central Africa Republic, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Lesotho, Rwanda, and Uganda.

The Eritrean government relaxed its strict lockdown order as of last week to allow some, but not all, businesses reopen.







Eritrea hasn't recorded a new Coronavirus case in 27 days. — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) May 15, 2020

#Eritrea: Announcement from Ministry of Health *Last patient has recovered fully after tests at National Laboratory & was released from hospital today;

*This important milestone means all 39 confirmed cases in the country to-date have recovered fully;https://t.co/zDmnw6QD42 — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) May 15, 2020

Many might ask how #Eritrea was able to contain this #Covid19 with less resources …. it's the same policy that kept HIV, Malaria, Polio to eradication or to insignificant cases. It's called "people first" or Social Justice. — Rediet Kifle (@AsmaraGemel) May 15, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

