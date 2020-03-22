Citizens are urging all non-essential travels to Eritrea be postponed else travelers should be subject to a compulsory 14-day quarantine upon arrival, at their own expense.

The Eritrean Ministry of Health has announced the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in the country.

The Ministry states that the confirmed case is a 39-year-old Eritrean male who has permanent residence in Norway and arrived at Asmara International Airport at 7:00 a.m. today, March 21st, from Norway aboard Fly Dubai.







The patient exhibited symptoms of Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the screening process at the airport.

He was quarantined promptly and diagnosed positive for COVID-19 after subsequent tests at the National Health laboratory.

The confirmed case is receiving all necessary treatment.

The Ministry didn’t specify whether the passengers that were on board with the confirmed case are under quarantine or not.

(UPDATE: ALL passengers that were on board Fly Dubai are under quarantine.)







