Eritrea Participating at the 2020 UCI Road World Championships

Eritrea is second in the latest UCI Cycling Africa Tour ranking

BY SHABAIT

Eritrea is participating at the 2020 UCI Road World Championships Cycling competition that commenced on the 24th of September in Imola, Italy.

In a telephone conversation he made with Eritrean News Agency ERINA, Mr. Samson Solomon, coach of the Eritrean National Cycling Team, stated that competitors from over 40 countries will participate at the World Championships.

The Eritrean team will be represented by professional cyclists Merhawi Kudus, Natnael Berhane and Amanuel Gebrezigabihier, all riding in international cycling competitions in Europe.







The four-day World Championships will only include the Elite men’s and Elite women’s time trial and road race events between Thursday September 24 and Sunday September 27.

The Junior and Under-23 World championships will not be awarded in 2020, report included.

The men’s road race will be 258.2 km with a total of nearly 5 km of climbing, while the length of the women’s race will be 143 km with a cumulated 2.75 km of ascension, the report added.

The 2020 UCI Road World Championships is being conducted a weekend after the end of the Tour de France, becoming one of the few international competitions to be held this year.







The young Eritrean rider Biniam Girmay has just accepted Philippe Lannes' proposal to continue the adventure for another 4 years. #cycling #Eritrea https://t.co/MEiqVj5B1N — TN🎙️ (@tesfanews) September 24, 2020

