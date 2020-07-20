Sudan’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff meets his Eritrean counterpart, General Philipos Weldeyohans in Khartoum.

BY TESFANEWS

The Eritrean Chief of Staff, General Philipos Weldeyohans, and the Chairman of the Sudanese Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt General Muhammad Othman Al-Hussein today held a session of joint talks in Khartoum.

According to Sudan government news agency SUNA, the first meeting between the two army Chiefs was attended by Director of General Intelligence Service, Lt General Jamal Al-Din Abdul Majeed.









General Philipos and his delegation arrived in Khartoum yesterday in the afternoon hours for mutual security consultations between the two brotherly countries.

The Eritrean Defence Forces high-level delegation includes the Director of National Security Agency (NSA), Bri. General Abraha Kass, Commander of the Central Zone, Maj. Gen, Romodan Awliya, and Commander of Navy, Maj. Gen. Humed Karikare.

Upon arrival at the Khartoum Air Force, the high ranking Eritrean military delegation was accorded a warm welcome by his Sudanese counterpart first Lt General Muhammad Othman Al-Hussein, and the Director of General Intelligence Service, Lieutenant Jamal Al-Din Abdul Majeed, and Inspector General Lt General Abbas Daroti, along with the Eritrean ambassador to Khartoum.

The visit by the Eritrean chief of staff will last for several days.

Al-Burhan Receives Written Message from President Isaias Afwerki

BY SUNA *

Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Abdul Rahman, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, received a written message from Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki, related to bilateral relations between the two countries in the fields of military cooperation and ways to enhance them.

The Chairman of the Sovereign Council received the message at his residence this evening from the Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces, General Philipos Weldeyohans, who is visiting the country at the head of a high-level delegation, in the presence of the Director General of the General Intelligence Service, Lieutenant General Jamal Abdel Majeed and Deputy Chief of Staff for Supply Corner Magdy Ibrahim, next to the Asmara ambassador to Khartoum.







The proof directed the leaderships of the military institutions of the two countries to seize the available opportunities to develop the relations of the two countries in the fields of military and security cooperation, to confront common challenges and create an appropriate environment for cooperation in other fields in order to achieve the aspirations of the peoples of the two brotherly countries.

* software translation from Arabic

A high-level delegation of Eritrea's Armed Forces (EDF), led by the Chief of Staff, General Philipos Woldeyohannes, today met in Khartoum Sudan's President of the Sovereign Council, General Abdul-Fattah al-Burhan, and delivered the message from President Isaias to his counterpart pic.twitter.com/ksqLy9yAUV — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) July 20, 2020

EDF high-level delegation includes Commander of the Central Zone, Maj. Gen, Romodan Awliya; Commander of Navy, Maj. Gen. Humed Karikare, & Head of NSA, Brig. Gen Abraha Kassa. The EDF delegation held extensive discussions with Sudan's Chiefs of Armed Services earlier in the day pic.twitter.com/QsZN08YOCb — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) July 20, 2020

The Sudanese President expressed gratification at the close & all-rounded ties that exist today between the two countries – as indeed manifested by the current visit of the high level EDF delegation -& thanked Eritrea for its support during Sudan's challenging phase of transition pic.twitter.com/EwBlBMS87g — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) July 20, 2020

