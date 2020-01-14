Eritrea Express Unhappiness Over Saudi Minister’s ‘Condescending Narrative’

“While we recognize the goodwill of our international partners, a condescending narrative that belittles Africa and its achievements is not proper”

BY MINISTRY OF INFORMATION (PRESS RELEASE)

In a long interview with Asharq al-Awsat (Thursday, 9th January English and Arabic editions), on the strategic importance of the Council of Arab and African States bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the Saudi Minister of State for Africa digresses from the central theme to speak about resolution of conflicts in Africa in a rather deprecating tone.





In this context, the official alludes to Saudi Arabia’s “efforts to resolve differences between brothers in Africa”.

He then proceeds to assert: “the Kingdom has harnessed its pioneering Islamic role in this regard … the first result of those was the historic peace agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea”.

This description is grossly at variance with the genesis and facts of the historic agreement.







And while we recognize the goodwill of our international partners, a condescending narrative that belittles Africa and its achievements is not only improper but also fraught with blighting the image of the Kingdom.

Ministry of Information

Asmara,

13 January 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

