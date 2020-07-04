BY HIGH-LEVEL COVID-19 TASK FORCE

As it will be recalled, the Government of Eritrea has been implementing timely Guidelines to stem and neutralize the transmission and contagion of COVID-19 by mapping out, from the outset, a robust and integrated strategy of prevention.

One of these Guidelines is the closure of all schools – from kindergarten to colleges – issued on 27 March and that remains in force to-date.

At the same time, the pandemic continues to spread, with alarming geographic expansion and speed, all over the globe. As it is, the total number of infected people to date exceeds 10 million while the number of fatalities is more than half a million.









In comparison to this preoccupying global and regional situation, the threat of the pandemic in our country has not reached a very vicious stage by all standards. This is indeed illustrated by random tests conducted as well as all other standardized tests in quarantine centers.

This encouraging phenomenon is testimony to, and the outcome of, the various preventive measures and guidelines issued by the Government as well as the commendable role of the Eritrean people.

In the event, and imperative as it is to undertake continuous and meticulous monitoring of events as well as a precautionary measure due to the prevailing global and regional situation; the spontaneous influx of our nationals from neighboring countries; and, the nature and proclivity of the pandemic to spread instantaneously, we need to take prudent and gradual easing of the restrictions for the enhancement of our developmental programs.

The closure of all schools in March has induced a deficit of 10 weeks for the completion of the 2019-20 academic year. On the other hand, all the students at all levels need to make-up and complete all the remaining lessons prior to their enrollment in the 2020-21 academic year.







In this respect:

1) Eleventh Grade students all over the country will resume their studies on 6 July in order to complete unfinished portions in the current academic year.

2) Similarly, all College students will resume their studies on 13 July so as to complete the remaining portions scheduled for the current academic year.

3) All students in the remaining grades will resume their studies at the end of August in view of the harsh climate and rainy season in many parts of the country. They will then proceed to the next academic year.

4) College graduations that are usually held in July and August are postponed for next October and November for obvious reasons.

The easing of restrictions in the Education, as well as other economic and social sectors, must be accompanied by strict implementation of, and compliance with, all relevant procedures and regulations (social distancing, ban of large gatherings, disinfecting of equipment, cleanliness, wearing of masks in as much as these are possible) for stemming the spread of the pandemic.

High-level Task Force for COVID-19

Asmara

28, June 2020

#Eritrea: Announcement from Ministry of Health

*12 patients diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in extensive tests in Q/Centers in Gash Barka Region;

*All are nationals who returned from Sudan recently:

*Number of confirmed cases to-date = 215

*Recovered = 56https://t.co/R64QZ9wCwT — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) July 2, 2020

