Egypt, Eritrea Leaders Discuss Developments in Horn of Africa, Red Sea

The two Presidents exchanged views on developments in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea as well as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi received on Monday Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afwerki at Itihadiyah Presidential Palace to discuss regional developments and bilateral relations.

The guest president is on a three-day visit which will include a meeting between officials of both countries to exchange views on developments in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea as well as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The last visit by the Eritrean president to Egypt took place in June 2019. In their meeting, President Sisi stressed the importance of setting forth well-defined plans to push forward Egyptian-Eritrean cooperation at various levels.







Sisi also underscored the need to overcome any obstacles to mutual cooperation, especially in infrastructure, energy, healthcare, trade, investment, and agricultural sectors.

Welcoming the Eritrean president, Sisi lauded the robust historical ties between both sisterly African nations, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

He also asserted Egypt’s keenness to keep up the current momentum for stronger mutual ties, establish sustainable partnerships and maintain mutual coordination on regional as well as African issues, especially under Egypt’s current presidency of the African Union (AU), Rady added.







For his part, Afwerki praised Egypt’s vital role to drive the development process and maintain peace and security in Africa, highlighting his country’s commitment to further cooperation in several sectors.

He further applauded Egypt’s constructive efforts to ensure stability in the Horn of Africa.

The meeting took up the latest regional developments, the spokesman noted, adding both leaders agreed to maintain intensified coordination on such developments, especially those related to the Horn of Africa, the situation in Sudan and Somalia, Red Sea security, and the Nile water.

