BY SHABAIT

Concerted control measures are underway in various regions of the country to combat desert locust swarm invasions from Ethiopia, the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, in the Southern Region, effective desert locust infestation control measures are underway in Adi-Keih, Emni-Haili, Tserona, Adi-Kuala, Mendefera, and other sub-zones by Eritrean Defense units, the public, and agriculture experts.

The Ministry also stated that locust infestation that was stretched over 800 hectares of land in the Southern region has been put under control and ongoing effort is underway to combat continued invasions from Ethiopia in the last three days.







Likewise, in the Central region, a locust swarm that was stretched over 200 hectares of land in Selae Daero administrative area, Gala Nefhi sub-zone, has been put under control.

Similarly, hoppers that were hatched in about 1,400 hectares of land in the Northern Red Sea region have been put under control through concerted measures undertaken from 23-25 October in Qrora, Afabet, and Shieb sub-zones.

More concerted measures are also underway to put under control locust infestation that appeared in the environs of Asmat, Anseba region, and in parts of Kerkebet and Selia sub-zones, Gash Barka region.

As the upsurge of desert locust infestation from neighboring countries remains critical, the Ministry of Agriculture called for urgent and expedited crop harvest and stakeholders to report instances of locust swarms.

Effective Locust Control Measures Underway Nationwide

BY SHABAIT

Effective and concerted desert locust invasion control measures are being undertaken in several regions of the country, the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to the Ministry, concerted measures are being taken to put under control the desert locust swarm infestation in almost all sub-zones of the Southern Region starting from 16 October. The desert locust swarm came across the border from Ethiopia and has inflicted no significant damage on crops and vegetation so far.

Likewise, desert locust swarm invasion that stretched in over 100 hectares of land in the surroundings of Himbrti, Gala Nefhi sub-zone, the Central Region have been put under control, thanks to the concerted measures by the public, EDF units, and agriculture experts.







Speaking to Erina, Mr. Habtemariam Amenay, head of agriculture in Gala Nefhi sub-zone, Ms. Luwam Kibrom, plant protection expert, as well as Col. Tekle Weldegergis from EDF units in the locality stated that early preparation, timely and integrated response has significantly contributed in the success of the effort.

In related news, a successful drug spraying effort is underway to put under control locusts that are hatching in the Northern Red Sea Region, the report added.

As the upsurge of desert locust infestation from neighboring countries remains critical, the Ministry of Agriculture called for urgent and expedited crop harvest and stakeholders to report instances of locust swarms.

The #DesertLocust situation remains very critical as more swarms form & a new generation of breeding has now started in Ethiopia & Somalia, which will cause new swarms to form by mid-December that are likely to move southwards & threaten Kenya. Latest 👉🏾https://t.co/p0qAyCHWZQ pic.twitter.com/bdv0tj9Pf5 — FAO Locust (@FAOLocust) October 26, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

