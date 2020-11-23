Cairo Supports Efforts to Stabilize Horn of Africa, Egypt’s FM Tells Eritrean Delegation

BY AHRAM ONLINE

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told his Eritrean counterpart, Osman Saleh, on Wednesday that Cairo fully supports all efforts aiming to enhance peace, security, and stability in the Horn of Africa.

An Eritrean delegation, led by the Eritrean foreign minister and the president’s political advisor Yemane Gebreab, had arrived in the Egyptian capital on Wednesday to hold discussions with Shoukry as part of ongoing coordination between both countries.

The meeting discussed the current situation in the Horn region, and the latest regional and international developments, according to a statement released by the Egyptian foreign ministry.







Minister Shoukry stressed during the meeting that Egypt pays great attention to the region’s stability, given what it represents as “a basic pillar of regional and continental security,” the statement added.

The meeting, which was held in the ministry’s Tahrir palace, also discussed ways to promote cooperation and bilateral ties between the two Egypt and Eritrea.

#Eritrea's delegation composed of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh & Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab met Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri in Cairo today. The meeting wa a continuation of the regular consultations between the two countries on bilateral and regional issues. pic.twitter.com/IvpAduGocv — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) November 18, 2020

Today's discussions between the Eritrean and Egyptian delegations centered on bilateral trade & investment. The two sides further exchanged views regarding developments in the ongoing talks on the Renaissance Dam as well as the current situation in Ethiopia. pic.twitter.com/skQzuqzGx3 — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) November 18, 2020

