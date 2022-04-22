African Champion Henok Mulubrhan Goes Pro with Bardiani CSF Faizane

The 2022 African road champion joins the Bardiani to become the first African rider in the team’s 40 year history

The African continental champion Henok Mulubrhan is a new rider of Bardiani CSF Faizanè. The 22-year-old Eritrean born in Asmara should have become pro with the Qhubeka NextHash. Thanks to his talent, demonstrated in recent years, as well as in these first months with BikeAid, after the closure of the Qhubeka team he did not have to wait long for his jump into professionalism.

For Bardiani CSF Faizanè, this is a historic signature. In the more than 40 years of activity of the team directed by Bruno Reverberi, he is the first African rider under contract.

RT @bikeaid: This is how Eritreans celebrate. A great day for African cycling, #Eritrea. Our Team BIKE AID rider Henok Mulubrhan wins the African Championship in Egypt, while #BINIAMGIRMAY from Team @IntermarcheWG becomes the first black African to win a World Tour race. pic.twitter.com/IKW9SVFFjN — TN 🎙️ (@tesfanews) March 28, 2022

A complete rider, skilled on short climbs, but with a good sprint, who likes to describe himself like this:

“I am truly grateful to the Reverberi family and the Bardiani CSF Faizanè team for the opportunity granted to me. Last year I had turned down a couple of offers to go pro with the Qhubeka team that had made me grow in their continental, then unfortunately everyone knows how it went. I could not think that my dream cultivated since childhood would fade like this and therefore I did not give up. Even before winning the African continental title, I was contacted by the team and I found an agreement to become pro. I think I can give a lot to the team by repaying them for the trust they have received. I am a complete rider who can have good sprints in small groups, as I demonstrated in the last Continental Championship and make good things in mixed roads. I am not a pure climber, but the climb does not scare me and if I remain in a small group then I can try to win the sprints. I can’t wait to start my adventure with Bardiani CSF Faizanè.“

The official welcome to the team by Bruno Reverberi:

“Since last year in the #GreenTeam, keeping our philosophy of launching young riders in professionalism firmly, we have opened up to some young rider of other countries looking for talents and above all for the great desire to emerge. African cycling in recent years has grown a lot.

We had moved on the boy’s hiring, even before last March 27 when Henok won the title of African Continental Champion, just as another great Eritrean athlete conquered a historic first time in Gent. I am sure that Henok will give us many satisfactions.

In his first months as a pro rider there will be no World Tour races for him, to respect Adams rules, so he will not be at the start of Giro d’Italia, but for sure with us in other important races already in the month of May.”

THE RIDER:

Henok Mulubrhan has always been a great lover of cycling, ever since he was 6 when he got on his first bike. Growing up in a large family, but without great cyclists, he always found his dad’s support in his adventure. Arriving in Europe after winning the Under23 national championship, he grew up in the Continental team of the NTT Qhubeka team.

Your 2022 African Road Race Champion,@henokmulubrhan Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/pWANMVmhqF — African Continental Road Championships (@afroroadchamps) March 27, 2022

Henok Mulubrhan had already shown excellent skills last season both in the Under23 category races, with 7th in the general classification at the Giro della Valle d’Aosta and third stage at the Giro U23 at the finish line in Imola, and in his appearances among the professionals with 6th place in the Giro dell’Appennino IN 2021.

In fact, the Eritrean athlete should have been among the professionals already at the beginning of the year with the Qhubeka NextHash. Due to the well-known events that forced the team to close, he relaunched at the beginning of the season in the German Continental BikeAid with 5th place in the overall standings at the Tour du Rwanda and 6th at the Tour of Antalya.

Last March 27, finally, with a great performance, he conquered the title of African continental champion, succeeding Ryan Gibbons (UAE) and thus conquering the prestigious continental title.

